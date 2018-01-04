Storm Watch: Live Updates | Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County on Long Island is under a blizzard warning as some areas could get up to a foot of snow or more during this first storm 2018.

Anywhere from nine to 12 inches of snow with localized higher amounts is possible Thursday. Wind gusts up to 55 mph could also cause power outages.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called it “a very dangerous storm.”

“It’s getting worse by the minute so people need to take extreme caution, shouldn’t be out here on the roads unless you absolutely have to,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “This is a serious storm.”

Many commuters were taking early trains Thursday in Ronkonkoma in hopes of beating the snow.

“I’m a nurse practitioner,” one woman told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “I have to be on the roads but be smart, take the train if you can.”

The Long Island Rail Road says it is planning a normal schedule Thursday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Nassau County.

