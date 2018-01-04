CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Live Updates | Watch LiveForecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Blizzard 2018, Forecast, Local TV, snow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency as a major winter storm brings heavy snow and winds to the Tri-State area.

The governor said the state of emergency would be in effect for Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.

“Snow is one thing. We can handle snow. It’s snow plus the wind which is going to cause the trouble today,” he said. “The situation is going to get worse as the day goes on.”

BLIZZARD 2018: Latest | Live Updates | Videos | PhotosForecast | Alerts | Radar | Schools | Traffic | Safety Tips

Both Nassau and Suffolk counties are under a blizzard warning while New York City and Westchester are under winter storm warnings. 

The governor said the expected snowfall totals have increased, with up to six to 10 in the city, nine to 12 on Long Island and four to eight in Westchester.

Cuomo said the winds are expected to make the evening commute difficult.

“We expect the wind to be picking up in the later hours and the late afternoon rush hour could be more problematic than the afternoon rush hour,” he said.

The governor said there are currently no plans to shut down the roads or the rails.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch