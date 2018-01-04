NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency as a major winter storm brings heavy snow and winds to the Tri-State area.
The governor said the state of emergency would be in effect for Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.
“Snow is one thing. We can handle snow. It’s snow plus the wind which is going to cause the trouble today,” he said. “The situation is going to get worse as the day goes on.”
Both Nassau and Suffolk counties are under a blizzard warning while New York City and Westchester are under winter storm warnings.
The governor said the expected snowfall totals have increased, with up to six to 10 in the city, nine to 12 on Long Island and four to eight in Westchester.
Cuomo said the winds are expected to make the evening commute difficult.
“We expect the wind to be picking up in the later hours and the late afternoon rush hour could be more problematic than the afternoon rush hour,” he said.
The governor said there are currently no plans to shut down the roads or the rails.