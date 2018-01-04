NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Residents across Tri-State were bracing Thursday as a massive winter storm moved into the area packing snow, ice and high winds, followed by possible record-breaking cold.
A blizzard warning is in effect for Suffolk, Monmouth and Ocean counties while a winter storm warning is in effect for New York City, southern Westchester and Nassau counties and in parts of Connecticut and New Jersey.
State and local officials urged residents to prepare for possible power losses and stay home so crews can clear streets and roads of what could be as much as foot or more of snow in some places.
The storm has resulted in thousands of canceled flights at major airports, including LaGuardia Airport, and disrupted the schedules at regional airports.
Amtrak planned to operate a modified schedule between New York and Boston on Thursday. Northeast Regional Service between Washington, D.C., and Newport News/Norfolk, Virginia, was canceled for Thursday.
