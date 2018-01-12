CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
EYE ON WEATHER: Fog Shuts Down Part Of NJ Turnpike, Prompts Airport Delays | Traffic | Flight Info
Filed Under:Fog, JFK Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Lonnie Quinn, New Jersey Turnpike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Foggy conditions shut down part of the New Jersey Turnpike and sparked major delays at local airports Friday night.

The New Jersey Turnpike Western Spur was shut down in both directions late Friday between the Vince Lombari Service Area and Interchange 14 due to the dense fog.

CHECK: Traffic | Flight Delays

WCBS 880’s Jim Feldman also reported that major fog was impacting the Palisades Parkway.

Meanwhile, the low clouds led some arriving flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport to be delayed by an average of 5 hours and 12 minutes. Some departing flights were delayed by an average 5 hours and 5 minutes.

The delays come at the end of a messy several days at JFK, during which a a snowstorm created days of chaos, a water pipe burst in Terminal 4, and numerous travelers were left with their bags nowhere to be found.

Some arriving flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were delayed by 2 hours and 27 minutes, while some departing flights there were delayed by 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Friday was also a difficult day for Newark Airport. Earlier in the day, a manhole fire outside the airport forced officials to evacuate a section of Terminal C.

At LaGuardia Airport, some arriving flights were delayed an average of 2 hours and 52 minutes, while some departing flights were delayed by an average of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported as of the late afternoon, visibility in some areas was dramatically reduced. While visibility stood at 9 miles in New York City, it was only 0.1 mile in Woodmere, Long Island, and 0.3 mile in Stamford, Connecticut.

The fog is expected to continue for most of the night. Temperatures could still measure 60 degrees at 2 a.m. as rain continues, but temperatures will drop dramatically and quickly to 40 for the city by 7 a.m., 30 by noon.

