NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of flights have been canceled at major airports across the country as a major winter storm socks the Northeast.

Tracking service FlightAware.com says more than 3,200 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the United States Thursday.

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said two-thirds of all flights have been cancelled at the area’s three major airports.

Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 4, 2018

Strong winds and whiteout conditions temporarily suspended all flights a John F. Kennedy Airport around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“All three airports are at their highest level of staffing and at their highest level of snow alert,” Cotton said. “There are thousands of tons of salt and sand stockpiled at each of the airports.”

More delays and cancellations are expected as the storm continues.

Travelers are advised to call their carrier before heading to the airport.

Most airlines were letting customers change reservations without incurring a fee, usually up to $200 on U.S. flights.

