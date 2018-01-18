NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three men in the deadly carjacking at The Mall at Short Hills are set to be sentenced on Thursday.
Thirty-year-old Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland was killed after his Range Rover was carjacked in a parking garage in December of 2013.
Shooter Hanif Thompson pleaded guilty in October and is expected to spend at least 30 years in prison. Kevin Roberts and Karif Ford both pleaded guilty to first degree carjacking charges and each face 20 years behind bars.
Another defendant, Basim Henry, faced a jury trial and was convicted. He was sentenced in June to life plus 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Henry confessed that he drove three men to the mall so they could steal a vehicle. Friedland was shot and killed after a struggle and the suspects then ordered Friedland’s wife to get out of the couple’s Range Rover.
Friedland’s widow has also filed a lawsuit against the mall’s owners, alleging negligent security at the mall led to her husband’s death.
Poster boys for the death penalty.