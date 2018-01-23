CBS 2Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers takes a shot on goal during the second period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on January 15, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers takes a shot on goal during the second period against the Boston […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A safety hearing will be held in New Rochelle Tuesday after three violent incidents involving high school students this month.

New security measures, including more police patrolling New Rochelle High School, have already been implemented.

The most recent incident happened last Thursday when police say a 15-year-old student stabbed a 16-year-old in a second floor classroom twice in the side.

Sources tell CBS2 the alleged attacker was himself attacked Wednesday at a pizzeria a block from campus.

Just a week before the Thursday stabbing, police said 16-year-old student Valaree Megan Schwab was stabbed to death at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Her classmate has been charged with second-degree murder.

