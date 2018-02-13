NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An independent task force will look into problems of teen violence and student safety in New Rochelle.

WCBS 880’s Sean Adams spoke Tuesday with the person leading the task force.

Dr. Jonathan Brice, a Maryland educator, brings a fresh perspective to New Rochelle. He said he is coming to listen and relearn.

Brice will head an independent task force charged with examining student safety and security following a rash of violence – including the stabbing murder of a 16-year-old girl, allegedly by a classmate.

“We need community stakeholders. We need students and parents and youth serving professionals, law enforcement as well as other supporters; organizations to really come to the table,” he said.

Brice is an associate superintendent in Montgomery County, Maryland. He once worked at the U.S. Department of Education and he plans to have recommendations for the school board by April.

In January, New Rochelle High School junior Valaree Schwab was stabbed to death at a Dunkin’ Donuts in a dispute with fellow students.

A week after that incident, two other students were also attacked – one inside a classroom.

Now, school security is tighter than ever and new student programs have been introduced to promote positivity. Meetings and school assemblies have also been held since the last incident on January 18.