NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday’s the official start of spring, but nobody seems to have told Old Man Winter.

Tri-State residents, weary from three recent nor’easters that brought significant snow totals and week-long power outages, appear to be in for another one.

“In our area, we feel the worst of it on Wednesday, but there’s a teaser on Tuesday,” said CBS2 meteorologist John Elliott. “It’s Wednesday morning finally where we start to see some snow in the city. Cold enough by then for snow, then it pivots back in and the storm will strengthen as it does.”

Elliott said to expect heavy, wet snow.

“With so much of the area taking such a battering with the last storm, we’re concerned about power outages. It pivots through all the way through Wednesday,” Elliott said.

While various weather models were not in agreement as to how much snow to expect, the totals seemed to be significant.

As of Monday at noon, the European model, which Elliott called “very agressive,” showed New York City getting up to 9 inches of snow by Thursday morning. The GFS showed New York City getting 7.3 inches, while the North American model called for 10 inches.

“Obviously there’s a lot of model wobble going on, but the odds for appreciable, accumulating snow are on the rise and the period will be later Wednesday and early Thursday,” Elliott said.

Recent storms knocked out power to thousands and prompted calls from officials to review the performance of some power companies.