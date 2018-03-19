WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Westchester County Board of Legislators is holding a special meeting Monday on the power outages caused by recent nor’easters and the response by utility companies.

Tens of thousands of customers were left in the dark for days, some for more than a week.

The county board has invited representatives from Con Edison and NYSEG to appear at the meeting, which follows a board resolution passed last week that criticized the companies for inadequate planning and deployment of resources.