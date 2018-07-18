  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Justice For Junior, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eleven of the 12 suspects accused in the stabbing death of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx are in court Wednesday.

Bronx Criminal Court is packed with Guzman-Feliz’s family members, including his mother who yelled “murderers” at the men, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Two-by-two the suspects appeared before a judge. So far, six have pleaded not guilty. 

The last man taken into custody, 25-year-old Luis Cabrera Santos, was extradited from Connecticut and charged Tuesday with murder, manslaughter and gang assault.

The NYPD says the suspects are members of the Trinitarios gang and wrongly targeted Guzman-Feliz, who police say had no connection to gang activity. He was in the NYPD’s Explorers program for aspiring young officers.

His death caught national attention after he was dragged out of a Bronx bodega and stabbed with machetes.

Police believe they have arrested everyone involved, Duddridge reported.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark are expected to announce indictments in the case around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

