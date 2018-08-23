NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As students in the area get ready to head back to school, the issue of possibly arming teachers with guns is heating up again.

Louise Bosch has two young children, works as a preschool teacher and is strongly against the idea of federal funding to arm teachers.

“I hope that never happens. I will refuse. If it’s something that becomes compulsory than I’ll leave education,” Bosch told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu on Thursday.

President Donald Trump has said he likes the idea of arming trained school staff members with guns, especially with recent school shootings like the one in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. But with more talk of the issue coming up in Washington and the possibility of federal funding for it, both the governors of New York and New Jersey came out against the idea on Thursday.

MORE: Connecticut Town Considers Arming Teachers With Guns

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying, “New York cannot and will not be party to this insanity. I will do everything in my power to prevent guns from entering our classrooms.”

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, “The state of New Jersey will not be part of this dangerous and misguided idea of arming our teachers.”

MORE: “Guns Are Not The Answer”; Trump’s Proposal To Arm Teachers Faces Opposition

But Josh Maready, who has three young children, told CBS2’s Hsu he grew up with guns in North Carolina. He has lived in upper Manhattan for nearly 20 years and feels schools would be safer with guns.

“I’m going to be looking like the crazy guy because I think people should have a good way to protect themselves,” Maready said, adding when asked if he has nay problems with teachers carrying guns, “As long as they’re responsible enough to own one, sure.”

MORE: Tri-State Area Students Join Rally For Gun Reform At March For Our Lives In Washington

Karl Romain lives in Englewood, New Jersey.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having security, trained professionals that understand how to secure and put something in lockdown,” Romain said. “I just don’t think for school teachers it would be a good idea.”

Joanna Christie moved to Manhattan from England five years ago.

“When they start talking about arming teachers, it’s just the worst. Nothing good is going to come of that,” Christie said.

She said if teachers start having guns in school she may move back to England, where gun control laws are much stricter.

Congress has come out against arming teachers and in recent legislation made it clear it doesn’t want federal funding used for such a plan.