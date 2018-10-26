NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have reportedly identified another suspicious package, this one addressed to N.J. Sen. Cory Booker.

According to CNN, the suspicious package was found at the Opa-locka mail facility in Florida, where sources tell CBS News some of the packages were processed.

Investigators have been focusing their search for clues there in the manhunt for whoever is behind the spate of mailings.

With addition of the device sent to Booker, 11 suspicious packages were sent to nine prominent Democrats across the country.

All of the packages had a return address of Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasseman Schultz, and federal officials confirm some of them originated in the state. They say postal inspectors have been poring through millions of pieces of mail, searching for similar packages.

“We are working quickly to process and analyze relevant information from the suspicious packages recovered over the last few days,” said Bill Sweeney, the assistant director in charge of the FBI New York.

Many of the packages were addressed to people who have been critics of President Donald Trump, and the president has been critical of them, as well.

Early Friday morning, the president tweeted, “Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’”

Two of the packages were sent to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This division, this hatred, this ugliness – it has to end. Words matter,” he said Thursday.

On Thursday morning, another device was discovered at the production offices of Robert De Niro in Tribeca. CBS2’s Mobile 2 camera recorded exclusive video as the NYPD loaded it onto a containment vehicle.

“We are treating them as live devices,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

All of the parcels were sent in similar packaging, and the devices were made to appear like active bombs. None of them detonated, which experts say will be helpful in tracing where the materials came from.

Investigators are working to determine whether the bombs were just poorly designed or if they were simply meant to scare the recipients.

The devices are now being examined at the FBI’s laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.