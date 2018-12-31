KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The confetti and ball drop have been tested and security is in place as Times Square counts down to 2019.

Tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration in the crossroads of the world is one of the biggest parties in the world, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

“This is the absolute place to be for New Year’s Eve,” said Brandon Cline of Atlanta. ”There’s no experience like this.”

“I can’t wait,” said Jill Cline. “What we’ve seen so far is just really spectacular.”

The Clines are preparing to experience the magic for the very first time. Their niece and her husband have been to Times Square three times before.

“We got in a pen it was crazy,” said Megan Guerra of Tampa, Fla. “We stood out until midnight… 15 hours. No bathrooms, no eating, but it was the time of our lives. It’s magic.”

The performers are ready to go, and yesterday afternoon, the iconic ball was lifted for a test ride – 2,600 Waterford crystal triangles and 32,000 LEDs shining brightly.

“Watching the practice of the ball drop was awesome,” said tourist Mark Jensen.

Millions will be watching from home, hosting their own parties.

Safety & Security Measures

There will be plenty of security in place: Uniformed and plain clothed officers will be positioned on the ground and on rooftops, along with 1,200 cameras rolling on the crowds.

For the first time the NYPD will be deploying drones for extra eyes in the sky, but Police Commissioner James O’Neill says revelers shouldn’t be concerned.

“This is going to be one of the most well policed best protected events in one of the safest venues in the entire world,” he said.

People joining the party in Times Square should make note of what not to bring:

Umbrellas, backpacks and large bags prohibited

Alcohol beverages prohibited

Property may not be abandoned at checkpoints

Attendees who leave before the ball drops will not be able to gain entry to their original viewing area

Warm & Wet Welcome To 2019

The only thing unplanned hitch will be the rain. It is expected to fall before the confetti, but organizers say no worries.

“It doesn’t matter if it rains or snows or whatever happens in the world,” said Jeffrey Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment from MAIN DC DISC. “We are full of love and good cheer and ready with good hope for the new year.”

Performances start at 8 p.m. and wrap up after midnight.

Train & Transit Changes

Subway passengers are advised to avoid the Times Square, 42nd Street Station as some exits will be closed.

The northbound 1 train platform at 50th Street will be closed as well as both north and southbound N, Q and R platforms at 49th street.

The Long Island Rail Road is adding 13 eastbound trains Monday afternoon and there will be 18 additional westbound trains to Penn Station.

Street Closures

From Monday, Dec. 31, 2017, West 37th Street through West 59th Street, 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.

There will be no parking in the following areas from monday 12:01 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019:

All cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Street between 6th and 8th Avenue

West side of 5th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

West side of 6th Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets

Both side of 6th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

Broadway between 34th to 59th Streets

7th Avenue between 34th to 59th Streets

9th Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets

West side of 10th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets

Both sides of 11th Avenue, from 34th to 39th Streets

East side of 11th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets

Both side of 8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

34th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

34th Street between 11th to 12th Avenues

37th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

38th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

39th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

40th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue

41st Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

42nd Street between 1st to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

43rd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

44th Street between 6th to 9th Avenue

45th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

46th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

47th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

48th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

49th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

50th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

Both side of 51st from 6th to 8th Avenue

52nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

53rd Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

54th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

55th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

56th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

57th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue

58th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

58th Street between 10th to 11th Avenue

59th Street between 10th to 11th Avenue

59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle

For more about street closures and traffic changes, see the NYPD website.