



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The wake for fallen NYPD detective Brian Simonsen continued Tuesday.

The 19-year veteran was killed by friendly fire last Tuesday, while responding to a robbery in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Hundreds paid their respect at St. Rosalie Church in Hampton Bays Monday night, including fellow officers and Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those expected to attend the wake Tuesday.

Simonsen’s funeral is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Ahead of the funeral, the Long Island Rail Road announced schedule changes to accommodate the massive ridership expected for the service. The line of duty funeral will draw thousands of law enforcement officers from near and far.

Southampton police estimate that more than 10,000 people could be in attendance.

Click here for changes to the LIRR eastbound schedule. Click here for changes to westbound service.

Southamptom police announced the following road closures as of 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Old Riverhead Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avnue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

No parking permitted on the following roads beginning at 6am tomorrow Feb. 20th:

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Canoe Place Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avenue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Following the funeral, there will be a moving closure along Flanders Road (NY 24) to County Road 105 as the funeral procession moves to Jamesport for burial.

Police say the suspect Christopher Ransom used a fake gun in the holdup. He’s due back in court Tuesday.

The emotional service began three days of tributes to a man known as “Smiles.”

The 42-year-old detective was also remembered as a faithful friend, husband, son, and grandson. Simonsen was a devoted cop who spent all 19 years in the same NYPD precinct in Queens.

The fallen member of New York’s Finest was also a favorite son of Long Island’s East End, where blue ribbons now line Montauk Highway in preparation for the police department’s first line of duty funeral since July 2017.

Merchants say there’s been a flood of requests to help the family and feed law enforcement here for the services.

“Everybody’s coming together, giving donations, food, monetary, to help out. We do the best we can,” restaurant owner Rachele Scotto said.

“An outpouring of love, there is great sympathy for this man. He was a man who lived the Christian ministry out in the world,” Father Steven Maddaloni from the Church of St. Rosalie said.

Simonsen died responding to a robbery at a T-mobile store in Richmond Hill. Two men have since been arrested, including career criminal Christopher Ransom, who allegedly pointed a fake gun at officers which caused the friendly fire tragedy.

Simonsen is survived by his mother – who is now tragically burying her second child – and his wife Leanne. Simonsen’s widow has asked that donations be made to the Healing Haven Animal Foundation, in lieu of flowers.

“We are very honored they chose us and will save a lot of animals because of Det. Simonsen,” Healing Haven’s Dr. Lynda Loudon said.

Monday’s wake was expressly for family and friends.

Simonsen was an animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, his widow is asking that donations be made to the Healing Haven Animal Foundation.

“We’re very honored that they chose us, and we’ll save many animals because of Detective Simonsen,” said. Dr. Lynda Loudon of Healing Haven Animal Foundation.

To make a donation, click here.