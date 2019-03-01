



Dozens of New York politicians and business leaders are desperate for a deal to win back Amazon

They wrote an open letter in today’s New York Times to convince the online retail giant that New York City is still the prime choice.

The letter, addressed to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, reads in part, “A clear majority of New Yorkers support this project and were disappointed by your decision not to proceed… We urge you to reconsider so that we can move forward together.”

Amazon officials decided to walk away from the deal last month, saying the opposition of some state and local lawmakers would make it difficult to proceed with a second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

“Is this stupidity and madness actually even possible?” said restaurant owner Josh Bowen. “This is a tragedy for Long Island City.”

Bowen was banking on Amazon as a neighbor and the prospect of the 25,000 jobs it was supposed to bring.

Eager to change the company’s mind, he flew to Seattle himself, somehow landing a meeting with John Schoettler, Amazon’s vice president for global real estate and facilities.

“Never say never is the words that were spoke to me,” he said. “That’s not a confirmation, but for a New Yorker, that means we got work to do.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s also been in talks with multiple high-level Amazon executives by phone.

“I’ve had many conversations with Amazon,” he said. “I hope that they reconsider.”

Meanwhile, Make the Road New York, an organization that represents low-income New Yorkers, issued a statement about the governor’s continued pursuit, saying, “Andrew Cuomo needs to stop groveling at the feet of corporations and billionaires and start listening to our communities, who overwhelmingly reject this deal.”