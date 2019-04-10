



Authorities in the Dominican Republic believe a missing couple from Westchester County may have been killed in a crash.

Orlando Moore, 40, and Portia Denise Ravenelle, 52, were supposed to return to Mount Vernon on March 27, following a four-day vacation. Police believe they were headed to the airport when their car crashed into the Caribbean Sea.

Read more from CBS News

A woman matching Ravenelle’s description survived the crash but succumbed to her injuries six days later, CBS News reports. A man’s body was found with a tattoo matching that of Moore.

A forensic pathologist is working to positively identify the victims.