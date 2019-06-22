



– Another American death is being reported in the Dominican Republic, this time a man from Long Island.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 that Vittorio Caruso from Glen Cove, N.Y., died on vacation there this month, but his cause of death is unknown at this time.

Caruso’s death comes just a day after the island’s tourism minister said the rash of deaths is “not a mystery, and that most of the autopsies show the tourists died of natural causes.”

The FBI has a team in the Dominican Republic investigating the American deaths.

On Friday, federal officials say the mysterious death of Queens mother Donette Edge Cannon while on a family vacation to the island is part of a disturbing trend in the Caribbean.

On the last day, Donette began complaining of severe stomach pains and started vomiting. Her family said she did have known health issues, but they don’t know why she got sick to begin with.

Cannon died that same day at a local hospital. The cause was ruled as kidney failure, and her family says the hospital did not have a dialysis machine.

The family is wondering if her death was just the start of a bigger problem. On Friday, the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of three more Americans in the last three years, including Cannon’s.

Joseph Allen of New Jersey, died in the D.R. last week.

His cause of his death has not been released. Local autopsies concluded most of the other Americans died of alleged respiratory problems or heart attacks.

In the case of a Staten Island woman vacationing on her own, Dominican officials claimed their toxicology machine was broken and no report would be filed.

Local officials also made the claim that another American tourist simply died of “shock” after seeing her husband die.

Lawmakers in the United States are calling on the State Department to raise the current travel alert status for tourists heading to the Caribbean island.