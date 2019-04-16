



NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County officials are expected to announce their next steps Tuesday in combating the measles outbreak.

The county is currently dealing with 186 confirmed measles cases.

Meanwhile in New York City, the health department shut down a Brooklyn preschool after it allegedly refused to provide vaccination records.

Williamsburg is home to the most cases in the city. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the neighborhood has seen 39 new cases in the last week alone.

On Monday, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot announced the closure of the United Talmudic Academy after administrators allegedly refused to release the vaccination records for students and staff. At least two people associated with the school have contracted the measles.

“We had visited on a number of occasions and offered support, but in spite of all that, it’s been to no avail,” said Barbot.

A total of 23 Brooklyn yeshivas and day care programs have received violations since last week’s emergency order that banned them from allowing unvaccinated children to attend.

“Today’s announcement I think reflects the seriousness with which we have been taking this epidemic since October. The department of health has escalated its control measures as the outbreak has escalated,” Dr. Herminia Palacio, of the Department of Health and Human Services, said.

Orthodox Jewish communities, where the virus is mainly spreading, are fighting back and filing lawsuits.

Last Friday, a judge upheld a ruling that struck down Rockland County’s attempt to ban unvaccinated children from public places. The frustrated county executive said parents’ refusal to vaccinate their children puts more people at risk.

The number of confirmed measles cases tops 500 between Rockland County and New York City since the outbreak started last October.

