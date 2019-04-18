LIVE NOW:AG Barr Holds News Conference On Release Of Mueller Report
Filed Under:Local TV, Notre Dame, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Timothy Dolan


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new way for New Yorkers to help rebuild the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan announced the launch of the “From St. Patrick’s To Notre Dame” fund to help raise money for the reconstruction effort.

Notre Dame was badly damaged when a massive fire destroyed its roof and caused extensive damage to the rest of the structure. The destruction prompted a massive outpouring of global support to help pay its rebuilding.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he’d like for the cathedral to be rebuilt within five years.

