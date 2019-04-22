



The stabbing of an MTA conductor in the Bronx has some workers saying they need more protection.

The 33-year-old conductor was sitting on a bench on the subway platform at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when he was attacked.

Police said 20-year-old Walter Rivera stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen and shoulder with a switchblade.

The conductor, who’s been on the job for five years, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

“I was able to see him. I wasn’t able to talk to him, as they were stitching him up,” Transportation Workers Union Director of Subway Safety Paul Navarro told CBS2. “He seemed like he was in good spirits, considering he was stabbed four times.”

“He seems to be in good spirits. He’s very alert and talkative,” said TWU Vice President of Rapid Transit Operations Eric Loegel.

Rivera faces multiple charges and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The stabbing comes after two other MTA employees were attacked in the same area. Police are still on the lookout for a man accused of throwing urine at two female workers on April 12.

“We don’t feel that we work in a safe environment,” Vice Chair of Conductors Chris Drummond said. “We get assaulted every day, and someone’s going to die.”

New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford said in a statement he’s “appalled and outraged by this unprovoked attack on our conductor, a dedicated Transit employee who was just doing his job, trying to help keep NYC moving.”

He also said Rivera “should now feel the full force of justice for this cowardly act.”

The union, however, said that rarely happens. Assault against a transit worker comes with up to seven years in prison, but the union says offenders hardly get the maximum penalty.

“We become the face of all the problems with the MTA, but it’s not our fault. Unfortunately, people take it out on us,” said Loegel.

The union wants to see harsher penalties and more police presence on the platforms.