NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Recent news involving suspicious deaths in the Dominican Republic has some travelers rethinking their vacation plans.
Travel agent Gina Libretti-Costa told CBS2’s Nina Kapur she’s had to change a number of bookings in just the past few days.
In May, several tourists were found dead, apparently under similar circumstances, just five days apart at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville Resort in La Romana.
Last October, a Brooklyn woman staying at that same report says she was nearly poisoned while drinking a Sprite from her hotel room minibar.
Libretti-Costa says while it’s unfortunate, people are still going to travel to the Dominican Republic and there are other properties where visitors can stay.
“I wouldn’t tell people not to travel there anymore. I feel like this is not a good reflection of the Dominican people,” she said.
Libretti-Costa recommends always buying travel insurance, researching the resorts beforehand and never leaving the property ground, especially after dark.