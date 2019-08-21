



– No departmental trial will happen for the sergeant who supervised the officers involved with Eric Garner’s death on Staten Island in 2014.

Instead, she will keep her job, and lose some vacation time, reports CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

This comes just two days after NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced the firing of officer Daniel Pantaleo.

Garner’s family had called for the other officers at the scene that day to also face punishment, including the supervising sergeant, Kizzy Adonis.

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, called for further justice for her son following the firing of Pantaleo on Monday.

“We have other officers who we have to go after,” she said. “You have heard the names, we know the wrongdoing that they have done.”

According to testimony from another officer at Pantaleo’s trial, Adonis arrived at the scene after Garner had already been pulled to the ground in a chokehold during his arrest.

“Kizzy Adonis, the only officer with charges pending by the NYPD, Sergeant Kizzy Adonis was the commanding officer on the scene, commanding officer who failed to supervise,” said Loyda Colon, a spokesperson for Communities United for Police Reform.

RELATED STORY: While Family Praises Pantaleo Decision, Police Union Blasts Move As ‘Absolutely Embarrassing’

Adonis was slated for departmental trial by year’s end, but instead struck a deal with the NYPD.

She’ll remain with the force after agreeing to plead guilty to charges of failure to supervise. She’ll suffer a loss of 20 vacation days as her penalty.

Gwen Carr issued a statement this afternoon, saying “I’m not one bit surprised but I am outraged and disgusted by how the de Blasio administration and the NYPD continue to show that they don’t care about the murder of my son.

“By refusing to schedule a disciplinary trial for Adonis, de Blasio and the NYPD are actively participating in an ongoing cover-up because they don’t want the public to know how deep, how wide and how high the wrongdoing in this case went,” she said.

Rev. Al Sharpton, who has long been by the family’s side, issued a statement saying, “The loss of vacation days is akin to no penalty at all. If the penalty for not doing your job is that you can keep doing your job, it is an injustice to the family of Eric Garner and the residents of New York City.”

There has been no comment yet from Police Commissioner O’Neill or the mayor.

CBS2 reached out to the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

The union says it will hold a news conference tomorrow to “address what really occurred in this extremely sensitive matter.”