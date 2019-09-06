



Hurricane Dorian is creating dangerous conditions at local beaches.

The storm has been downgraded to a Category 1, but it’s still packing a punch off the coast of the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service expects possible ocean swells up to 10 feet in our area.

All New York City beaches will be closed to swimming and surfing Friday and Saturday due to dangerous rip currents.

BREAKING: We’re expecting dangerous rip currents and 10 foot swells from Hurricane Dorian. For New Yorkers' safety, we're CLOSING all city beaches to swimming and surfing starting Friday through Saturday, September 7th. Stay safe and keep an eye on @NotifyNYC for updates. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) September 5, 2019

While Dorian is expected to track well east of the region, there will be some effects, especially across far eastern and Atlantic coastal sections. See the graphics for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/IxFqPaATTv — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 5, 2019

Lifeguards and law enforcement are expected to patrol the coastline to enforce the ban.

“Based on conditions projected by the National Weather Service, and in consultation with our sister agencies, Parks is closing all City beaches this Friday and Saturday,” Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP, said in a statement Thursday. “We implore New Yorkers to take the closures seriously and not to risk their safety by ignoring this directive and swimming and surfing while our shores are experiencing the impacts from Hurricane Dorian.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also urged residents to avoid the water.

If you’re hoping to swim this weekend, New York City’s parks department said 53 public pools will still be open.

New York City's parks department said 53 public pools will still be open.