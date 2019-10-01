



Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the heinous sucker punch attack on a 71-year-old in Brooklyn.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea made the announcement Tuesday evening.

INTERIM UPDATE: Pleased to announce that the suspect wanted for the heinous, unprovoked attack of a 71-yr-old woman in Brooklyn has been APPREHENDED. Add’l details forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/fYkXFHTEnF — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 1, 2019

Joan Baptiste’s face is still badly bruised after the heartless attack in Prospect Lefferts Gardens last month.

Surveillance video shows someone viciously punching her in the face and then walking away.

Originally from Grenada, Baptiste has lived in Brooklyn for the last 26 years. She said she was walking home from her job as a daycare worker on Sept. 19 along New York Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. when she was attacked.

All she remembers is hearing someone say “we have to call 911.”

Baptiste says she had no clue what happened when she woke up in the hospital with a broken jaw.

“I did not know nothing,” the 71-year-old said.

“When I saw the video I was so devastated. I cried because all along we thought she fell,” neighbor and friend Carlita Ellis told CBS2.

Police traced back to the spot where Baptiste was left unconscious and that’s how they found the surveillance footage.

Without it, they may have never known what happened.

The NYPD is still investigating the vicious attack and has not released any information of the suspect in custody at this time.