



— Your commute to work on the subways could soon be significantly faster.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Metropolitan Transportation Authority trains will be speeding up, CBSN New York’s Reena Roy reported.

Straphangers will undoubtedly be very happy to hear the news. Trains will be going 50% faster after the transit agency came to an agreement with the Transport Workers Union to speed things up.

Last year, the MTA sent teams of engineers into the tunnels to figure out how to make trains faster, focusing on fixing faulty speed-regulating signals and antiquated speed limits.

The decision comes about two decades after officials reduced underground speed limits because of a series of rear-end crashes like one in 1995 when a “J” train slammed into an M on the Williamsburg Bridge, killing a motorman and injuring more than 50 people.

“One of the most basic functions for the MTA that can make the most dramatic difference for riders and users of the system is the actual speed of the trains,” Cuomo said. “This issue really effects riders and their commute time and if we can improve this, people will feel it immediately and dramatically.”

Of course, there are some big questions that still require answers. Like, will the trains be safe? And will this actually work? Roy will have more on this story on the CBS2 News at 5 p.m.