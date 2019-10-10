



Cuba Gooding Jr. is set to stand trial on groping charges today in Manhattan.

The actor’s trial was postponed in September after prosecutors said they were still waiting for evidence in the case. His attorneys argued against the delay.

Gooding, 51, is accused of squeezing a 29-year-old woman’s breast without her consent on June 9 at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

The woman told police she believed he was intoxicated.

Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police. He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance.

The actor later requested to have the case thrown out, but was rejected.

His defense had filed papers saying the case should be dismissed based on accounts from two witnesses who said it never happened and video from the bar backed up their claims.

The judge ruled the conflicting accounts should be resolved at trial.

If convicted, Gooding faces up to a year in jail.

