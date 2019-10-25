



There has been another incident of sabotage targeting the MTA’s efforts to properly track their worker’s overtime hours.

According to MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny — who was appointed this year to look into allegations of rampant overtime abuse by transit employees — two more biometric clocks have been vandalized in separate incidents this week.

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny today announced the launch of an investigation after two more MTA biometric clocks were found damaged in separate apparent acts of vandalism. pic.twitter.com/Ykz0awHzWt — MTA Inspector General (@mtaoig) October 24, 2019

The latest two acts to interfere with time and attendance monitoring reportedly came on Wednesday and Thursday. One machine had its screen shattered at the Livingston Street station in Brooklyn. Another clock at a Manhattan station on 11th Avenue had an adhesive substance put on the fingerprint reader — making it unusable.

Over 5 months, OIG learned of six incidents of time-clocks damaged in apparent acts of vandalism, including front display screens that appeared to have been purposefully smashed, as well as instances of wires of the device being cut and other acts of apparent vandalism. pic.twitter.com/GzcgjRKWbb — MTA Inspector General (@mtaoig) October 24, 2019

The MTA officials said in a tweet Thursday night that these are the fifth and sixth acts of vandalism against the MTA’s time and attendance system.

Two such acts of sabotage took place in June and another two happened in July.

The Inspector General released an audit focused on 75 MTA workers who earned a combined $7.2 million in overtime last year.

Auditors determined it was impossible for some MTA departments to determine if overtime claims were legitimate, and that several managers relied on an honor system.

The IG’s office says it’s possible for workers to make false overtime claims without being caught.

The MTA spent more than $1.3 billion on overtime last year, but has now agreed to implement a modern timekeeping system.

In May, the MTA said overtime costs were up $122 million. That’s $82 million more than the agency expects to rake in from its recent fare hike.

That figure included the nearly $462,000 pay check raked in by the Long Island Rail Road’s chief measurement officer, thanks to a stunning $344,000 in overtime. That’s a mind-boggling 3,800 hours in extra shifts.

Pokorny says an investigation is being launched into the latest acts of vandalism against the new time clocks.