NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yet another piece of debris is believed to have fallen from elevated train tracks in Queens.
A livery cab driver reported the incident Tuesday in Ozone Park.
She says around 2 p.m., a large piece of metal fell from the A train tracks near 100th Street and Liberty Avenue and into the windshield of her car.
She was not hurt.
This comes after at least two other reports of falling debris last week, despite the MTA‘s installation of netting under elevated platforms to prevent incidents like these.