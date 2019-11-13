



The search for a missing woman from New Jersey intensified Wednesday, nearly two weeks after she vanished from her home.

For a second time, dozens of investigators returned to a wooded area on Staten Island, looking for any sign of 25-year-old Stephanie Parze.

Police were back in a densely wooded area of Tottenville – the focus of their search for a second time in two weeks.

Authorities are reportedly acting on information that there is something back there that may help them solve the area’s highest profile missing persons case.

Investigators are trying to find the whereabouts of 25-year-old Stephanie Parze who was last seen at her residence in Freehold Township around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019. Got info? Call Det. Murphy at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Det. Valentine of the @FreeholdTwpPD at 732-462-7908. pic.twitter.com/nCq3matYK5 — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 2, 2019

According to the young woman’s family, she left her parent’s house on Oct. 30 before stopping at her grandmother’s home, and then heading home to her house just a few minutes away. When she did not show up at work the next morning, her family knew something was wrong.

The professional makeup artist’s car and cell phone were still at her Freehold Township home.

The search was quickly extended across state lines from Freehold to Staten Island – but why here? Police are not saying.

CBS2’s Dave reports investigators located a man they believe Parze used to date, who has ties to Staten Island.

That man was charged with a crime, but authorities in New Jersey say those charges are related to alleged child pornography and not connected to the search for Parze.

The Parze family is urging police, the media, and their community to share Stephanie’s photo and description with as many people as possible – so it can reach someone who may have answers.

“Everybody just help. Get the word out. Please find out. She’s only 4-11. She weighs 100 to 115 pounds. I just want her home,” Sharlene Parze, the missing woman’s mother told CBS2 earlier this month.

As of Wednesday evening, it seems those answers are not imminent. There has been no news of any breakthroughs in the case as the search was called off for the night.