NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman accused of spraying an unknown substance on an MTA bus driver in East Harlem.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on board a M60 bus on East 125th Street.
Police said the 47-year-old passenger sprayed the substance before getting off the bus.
It’s unclear what led up to the incident. The driver was treated on the scene.
Police said the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet 8 to 10 inches tall with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a light brown dress, black sunglasses, red purse and black lanyard with an ID holder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.