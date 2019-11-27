



The holiday rush has arrived. Travelers should brace for crowds on the roads, rails and area airports.

AAA predicts 55 million people will travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving.

#LGA Peak Travel Day: Please budget extra travel time so that you arrive at least 2 hours prior to your scheduled departure to ensure time to park, check-in, and get through security. [51] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) November 27, 2019

“We think that we’re probably likely to screen about 27 million passengers nationwide,” Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Monday.

“It can be very crazy,” said traveler Elaine Ranciato.

WATCH: TSA Officials Discuss Holiday Travel At Newark Airport

People heading to LaGuardia Airport will also have to deal with ongoing construction. To make things easier, the MTA is offering free service on the LaGuardia Link select bus.

TSA officials say you’d be surprised how many people travel with food this week. Reminder: gravy and wine need to be checked, but pies and stuffing can be carried on.

MORE: When To Head Out, What Food Can You Bring On Board A Plane, Where To Stop For Gas & More

While many are flying, even more plan to drive. AAA expects the second-highest volume since 2000.

“We know that the worst time is going to be Wednesday afternoon. Everybody gets off work and hits the road,” Robert Sinclair told CBSN New York.

WATCH: AAA On When To Head Out, Where To Stop For Gas

Travel experts recommend using mass transit instead. Several MTA trains and buses are operating on special schedules through Sunday, including extra rail service on the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Staten Island Railway, to keep up with high demand. Amtrak will also have more train on its major routes.

Some nasty weather is expected in parts of the state and country, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time no matter where you’re headed.

AIRPORT GUIDES

– FAA Flight Delay Information

– TSA Travel Tips

– CBS News Interactive: U.S. Airport Tracker

LaGuardia Airport (LGA):

– Delays

– Departures

– Arrivals

John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):

– Delays

– Departures

– Arrivals

– JFK AirTrain

Newark Airport (EWR):

– Delays

– Departures

– Arrivals

– Newark AirTrain

Other Airports:

– MacArthur Airport

– Teterboro Airport

– Westchester County Airport