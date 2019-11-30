



Saturday marks one month since 25-year-old Stephanie Parze was last seen by her family.

Despite not finding any trace of the young woman from New Jersey, family, friends, volunteers, and police in two states are not giving up hope — continuing their search for Parze over the holiday weekend.

According to Parze’s father, Ed, a group of volunteers will be out searching more locations on Staten Island on Saturday — where police have been combing for clues several times over the last four weeks.

The resilient father has continued to lead hundreds of good Samaritans through rough terrain between his daughter’s home in Freehold Township and a wooded area in Tottenville, where police traced cell phone activity from the missing woman’s ex-boyfriend.

That man, John Ozbilgen, was discovered dead in his home on Nov. 22. Ozbilgen had been a person of interest in the case as police say he sent 10 angry unanswered texts to his former girlfriend the night before she went missing. The cause of his death has been ruled suicide by hanging.

Parze left her parent’s house on Oct. 30 before stopping at her grandmother’s home, and then heading home to her house just a few minutes away. The professional makeup artist’s car and cell phone were still at her Freehold Township home.

According to a post on Ed Parze’s Facebook page, a search for Stephanie on Sunday has been postponed due to an impending winter storm.

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is being asked to call Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.

Tipsters can also call Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.