CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Dermot Shea, James O'Neill, Local TV, NYPD


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marks the first day on the job for Dermot Shea as New York City’s 44th police commissioner.

The 28-year NYPD veteran takes over after serving as NYPD chief of detectives.

Shea follows in the footsteps of former commissioner James O’Neill, who announced his departure in early November.

MORE: Former NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill Timeline

O’Neill, 61, retired from the NYPD to take a job as Visa’s senior vice president and global head of physical security.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has credited Shea with building strategies that drove crime to record lows.

When he announced Shea’s appointment, the mayor called him “one of the best-prepared incoming police commissioners this city has ever seen.”

The new commissioner has already been met with criticism, however. Some New Yorkers questioned why de Blasio passed over Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker for the top job.

In an interview with CBS2, Shea said he was committed to making the city safer for all communities and that he is committed to making sure upper management at the NYPD reflects the diversity of the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply