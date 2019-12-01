



— Sunday marks the first day on the job for Dermot Shea as New York City’s 44th police commissioner.

The 28-year NYPD veteran takes over after serving as NYPD chief of detectives.

Congratulations to the 44th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, Dermot Shea pic.twitter.com/HUvUti7p1W — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2019

Shea follows in the footsteps of former commissioner James O’Neill, who announced his departure in early November.

O’Neill, 61, retired from the NYPD to take a job as Visa’s senior vice president and global head of physical security.

Thank you, Commissioner James P. O’Neill, our 43rd Police Commissioner.

We thank him for his vision, leadership, and 37 years of dedicated service to the NYPD & all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/BfzrdUpGR9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 30, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio has credited Shea with building strategies that drove crime to record lows.

When he announced Shea’s appointment, the mayor called him “one of the best-prepared incoming police commissioners this city has ever seen.”

Born and raised in Sunnyside, Dermot Shea is a New Yorker through and through. A 28-year veteran, he knows what it's like to walk a beat and lead a precinct. He helped build the strategies that have driven crime to record lows. He’s a proven change agent. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 4, 2019

The new commissioner has already been met with criticism, however. Some New Yorkers questioned why de Blasio passed over Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker for the top job.

In an interview with CBS2, Shea said he was committed to making the city safer for all communities and that he is committed to making sure upper management at the NYPD reflects the diversity of the city.