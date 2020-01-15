



Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on his way back from Puerto Rico after pledging more resources to help the island recover from recent earthquakes.

The additional help is not just about rebuilding, but also helping residents who are living in fear.

After touring the significant earthquake damage on Puerto Rico’s southern coast and meeting with residents sheltering at a high school due to fears of further seismic danger, Cuomo wrapped up his visit announcing New York Power Authority would help with electrical infrastructure repair. New York will also push an effort to get extra mental health professionals to Puerto Rico.

“This is a particular problem. Your home is where you go to be safe. Your home is your refuge. Your home is your place where you go for comfort. Now you were in the home and you experienced a great fear that the house itself could become problematic. And this is a psychological issue, this is a mental health issue that needs special attention. And we will be working on that providing bilingual mental health experts who can help,” Cuomo said.

“The call has been put out by me to all the health care systems of New York to send volunteers that are bilingual and mental health professionals to come down. We will organize it… we will pay for it,” said Ken Raske of the Greater New York Hospital Association.

The refugees CBS2’s Tony Aiello met are down but not defeated by the challenges of being chased from their homes by the historic cluster of quakes and aftershocks.

Former Bronx priest Roberto Gonzalez Nieves is now Archbishop of San Juan.

“It’s quite moving to witness the resilience of the people, their deep faith, the way they come together to help one another,” he said.

Cuomo and other New York Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for the slow rollout of Hurricane Maria recovery aid from 2017. The feds have cited concerns about fraud and waste, but during Cuomo’s visit agreed to release $8 billion.

“He’s not doing us a favor. This is from Hurricane Maria. Now we have to talk to about what is he doing relating to the earthquakes,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.

Earthquake damage will top $100 million, but it is isolated to the south coast. San Juan is open for business and welcoming visitors. If you have plans to come, they hope you will fulfill those plans, Aiello reported.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also announced Wednesday it is activating its emergency prescription assistance program for uninsured Puerto Rico residents who need medications. For more information, click here.

“When a disaster strikes, medications can get lost or damaged, putting people’s health and well-being at risk and straining local healthcare systems,” said HHS’ Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Robert Kadlec.

Uninsured Puerto Rico residents affected by the earthquakes can call Express Scripts, 855-793-7470, to learn if their medication or specific DME is covered by EPAP and to find a participating pharmacy.