NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The lawyer for the suspect in the stabbing during a Chanukah celebration in Monsey has requested a federal competency evaluation.
Attorney Michael Sussman says a psychiatrist concluded that Grafton Thomas is not competent to stand trial.
Now the U.S. Attorney’s office has two weeks to respond.
Thomas has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges in the Dec. 28th stabbing that left five people injured at a rabbi’s home.
The 37-year-old also faces federal hate crime charges.