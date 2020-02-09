



— Another NYPD officer, possibly a lieutenant, was shot in a police precinct Sunday morning, just 12 hours after two cops were wounded Saturday in an ambush in the Bronx.

Police say the shooter is believed to be the same person sought from a Saturday shooting in which one NYPD officer was shot after he and his partner were ambushed sitting in their marked police van in the Bronx.

The alleged gunman is now in custody. In a press conference Sunday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he had served time in prison for attempted murder and was paroled in 2017.

The Sunday shooting happened at the New York City Police Department’s 41st Precinct located at 1035 Longwood Ave. in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

New Views Of Gunman Shooting, Capture In NYPD 41st Precinct

Shea said the gunman entered the precinct, pulled a gun and shot at two officers and a civilian before running around a desk area and taking cover.

“It is only but the grace of God and the heroic actions of those inside the building that took him into custody that we are not talking about police officers murdered inside a New York City police precinct,” said Shea.

A male lieutenant was hit the left arm and returned fire on the gunman, not hitting him. The suspect laid down on the precinct house floor after running out of bullets in his pistol.

The wounded officer, said to be a veteran with 15 years on the police force, was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to survive.

At a press conference late Saturday night, Shea called the shooting “an assassination attempt at two New York City police officers” – language again echoed by the mayor on Sunday morning.

“This was an attempt to assassinate police officers,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday. “We need to use that word, because it was a premeditated effort to kill – and not just to kill other human beings, but to kill those who wear a uniform that represents all of us.

“We have to understand this as a city, as a nation, our entire society has to understand: An attack on a police officer is an attack on all of us, it’s an attack on a democratic society, a decent society,” he said. “It’s intolerable, and we will not accept it, we will fight back with everything we have, because we have to protect not only New Yorkers but everything that we believe in this city, a place where everyone can live in peace and decency and mutual respect.”

For the second time in 12 hours, a

NYPD cop has been targeted & shot. This morning, a man walked into the 41 Precinct & began shooting at uniformed officers. One male lieutenant was struck in the arm, and

taken to the hospital &, thankfully, is expected to make a full recovery. https://t.co/R9Hi1en02t — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 9, 2020

Shea compared the current police climate involving the recent J31 protests and this shooting to what happened in 2014 with anti-police demonstrations ahead of the murders of NYPD officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu.

“This is a reminder to the residents of the city of New York: There are people like this out there,” said NYPD Lieutenants Benevolent Association’s Lou Turco. “He’s a career criminal. If he has the audacity to shoot at officers in uniform, guess what he’s doing to the civilians of this city. There’s a lot of these people out there.

“We need to get in front of this criminal justice reform,” he said. “We need to work together to fix this thing. Because right now, the city of New York’s residents are in danger because of this.”

In the Saturday night attack, Shea said the two officers were assigned to a drug-prone area in the Longwood section near East 163rd Street and Barretto Avenue.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a man approached the officers in the van and engaged them in conversation. Shea says it’s believed he was asking for directions.

The @nypd is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male depicted in these photos for questioning in regard to the shooting of a NYPD Police Officer in the area of Simpson Street and Barreto Street in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/HeI5fOovfO — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 9, 2020

The man then allegedly pulled out a gun. Shea says the officer who was driving the van yelled “Gun!” then tried to put the van into drive and pull away.

The perpetrator allegedly fired multiple shots at close proximity into the van.

At least one, possibly two, shots struck the officer who was driving. He was struck once in the chin and once in the neck.

“It is a miracle that we are not here under worse circumstances,” Shea said.

Neither officer returned fire.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. It’s possible he could return home Sunday, Shea said.

“This once again shows how dangerous these streets can be for New York City police officers,” PBA President Pat Lynch said. “Don’t take lightly the words ‘an attempted assassination.’ An attempted assassination because they were in a marked van with their turret lights going in a New York City police officer’s uniform. We cannot allow this to happen.”

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.