NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Opponents of the upcoming ban on single use plastic bags are planning a protest Thursday.
The new ban is set to kick in on March 1.
Lawmakers approved the ban last year. In addition, a 5 cent charge for paper bags will also be implemented in New York City.
There are still carve outs: You’ll be able to get plastic bags for carry-out food, dry cleaning, and to carry fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and poultry purchased at the supermarket.
Supporters of the ban say that every year there are billions of plastic bags that are thrown away after just one use.
Opponents say many small businesses are not adequately prepared or trained to implement the new law.