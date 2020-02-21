



) – People are still in shock after the murder of a library security guard, and other libraries say they are doing their best to balance security and safety.

A Friday afternoon vigil marked the violent death of Sandra Wilson, perhaps the saddest chapter in the hundred-year history of the Finkelstein Memorial Library, reports CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

“I love seeing the community come together for one of our sisters, but it’s so sad,” said Amy Quinones, a friend of Wilson. “She was such a beautiful soul. It was senseless. It was ridiculous. I don’t even know what else to say.”

Across the region, library workers are closely following the case. They’ve seen the nature of their workplace change over the years as libraries become defacto drop-in centers for people who struggle with homelessness, mental health and other issues.

“Stability issues, emotional issues, or anger issues – we have to always be cognizant that we are here to help everybody,” said Barbara Davis of the New Rochelle Public Library.

There are always two security guards on staff in New Rochelle and rules of conduct are posted prominently. The community relations coordinator says problems are few and far between. Families and children feel safe, while people who need help can find it.

“We want to provide for these individuals, but also make sure everybody is safe and feels secure, that they are perfectly safe when they walk in the doors,” said Davis.

Prosecutors say Blanchard Glaudin killed the guard in Spring Valley after she asked him to lower the volume of music on his smartphone.

Security at Finkelstein is being reviewed and a variety of new measures are under consideration.

The District Attorney is still reviewing why the accused stabber was out on the street, after being charged with attempted rape just three months ago.

The community will say a final goodbye to Sandra Wilson on Monday at her funeral to be held at the local First Baptist Church. For more information about services, see the funeral home website.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Sandra Wilson memorial at www.gofundme.com/f/in-memoriam-sandra-wilson.

