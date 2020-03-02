



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it’s a woman in her late 30s who recently traveled abroad to Iran.

Cuomo said the woman is quarantined inside her Manhattan home and there’s no reason for the public to panic. She has respiratory symptoms but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled environment since arriving in the city.

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

City officials have repeated for weeks: It’s not a matter of if but when, and now it’s a reality.

“I’m surprised it took this long, to be honest,” one resident told CBS2.

“I think it’s going to pretty much cover the country at some point,” another man added.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The local patient brings the number of cases in the United States to at least 89.

Washington State announced its second death Sunday. A man in his 70s passed away just a day after another man in his 50s died in the same county.

“I’m more confident than ever that we are bringing a whole of government approach,” Vice President Mike Pence said. “The president has directed the full resources of the federal government.”

President Donald Trump expanded his travel ban to Iran to include any foreign nationals who have visited the country in the last 14 days. Americans are urged to avoid visiting the affected regions in Italy and South Korea.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | NYC Guidance For Students | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222

The president tweeted Sunday that passengers from highly infected countries will be screened before boarding, then again upon arriving in the U.S.

“On the flight, they did take my temperature before I got on the plane,” said one traveler.

Delta and American airlines have temporarily suspended service from New York City to Milan.

Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to hold a joint news conference at 9:45 a.m. to discuss the latest.