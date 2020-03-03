Comments
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The prosecution is declining to proceed with the murder case against Fotis Dulos more than a month after his death from suicide.
Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared in May of 2019.
Her body was never found.
Dulos’ attorney argued that the case continue so they could clear his name.
He said in court Tuesday that Dulos panicked when he disposed of evidence outside his home, and that Dulos was innocent.
Prosecutors say Dulos attacked Jennifer after she dropped their kids at school.