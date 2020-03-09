Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being treated at the Rikers Island infirmary after falling and hitting his head.
A spokesman tells CBS2 the former movie mogul stumbled Sunday without his walker, and has throbbing head pain.
CBS2 is told the 67-year-old doesn’t like using a wheelchair, using it as a walker instead.
Weinstein was moved to Rikers last week after having a heart procedure at Bellevue Hospital.
He faces up to 29 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday.