NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being treated at the Rikers Island infirmary after falling and hitting his head.

A spokesman tells CBS2 the former movie mogul stumbled Sunday without his walker, and has throbbing head pain.

CBS2 is told the 67-year-old doesn’t like using a wheelchair, using it as a walker instead.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL

Weinstein was moved to Rikers last week after having a heart procedure at Bellevue Hospital.

He faces up to 29 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday.

