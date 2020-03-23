Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut now has at least 327 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths.
Much like in New York and New Jersey, the governor has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by 8 p.m. Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont said non-essential workers should stay safe and stay home.
Businesses have been asked to let employees work from home and not engage in any in-person functions.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
The governor’s order excludes workers in essential services, like health care, food service and law enforcement.