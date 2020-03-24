



Isolation can be challenging for anyone, especially people living with domestic violence

Nassau County officials say help is still available during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For those who are in abusive households where domestic violence is a reality even in the most bustling of times, home can really start to feel like a trap,” County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday.

Curran said the county is partnering with The Safe Center LI to open a second domestic violence shelter.

In the meantime, the existing shelter remains open, along with the group’s child advocacy center. Counseling, legal and educational services are also available online.

Safe Center’s hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-(516)-542-0404.

“We know that we’re likely to see an increase in interpersonal violence during these really difficult times due to the increase in stress levels for people, as well as the fact that perpetrators and victims are spending more time together now that we are required to shelter at home,” said Cindy Scott, executive director of Safe Center. “This situation also makes it difficult for victims to reach out for help.”

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said domestic violence incidents are up about 10% compared to last year.

“People are home. If you’ve seen the lines, they’re around the block at the liquor stores. Alcohol involved, arguments that do ensue, and a lot of pressure,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The county also continues to see its number of coronavirus cases climb.

By noon Tuesday, Curran reported 2,869 positive cases, including 18 patients inside A. Holly Patterson nursing home.

Of the county’s 10 deaths, the latest was an 85-year-old man from Oyster Bay.

Officials are launching a supply drive to collect things like masks, goggles, wipes and hand sanitizer for health care workers. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. five days a week at Eisenhower Park Field 3.

They are also asking businesses to complete a Hofstra University survey to help them assess the financial impact and how to best help the economy.

Curran said county golf courses and driving ranges will reopen starting Thursday. Visitors must reserve tee times online, no walk-ups allowed.

“We will extend the space between tee times so that social distancing will literately be a walk in the park,” she said. “We’re also limiting one person per golf cart, and driving ranges are open but it’s every-other stall.”

The county executive once again urged residents not to call 911 unless there is a “true emergency.”

People wishing to report large gatherings or businesses that are still open but should be closed, may email: shutdownenforcement@nassaucountyny.gov. Officials have already received 200 complaints since Monday. Fire marshals will issue warnings, followed by fines of up to $5,000.