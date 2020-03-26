



— Many restaurants were forced to close altogether once in-person dining was temporarily banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, but others are still delivering and they want to raise awareness.

They’re asking social media users to post a picture of their takeout meal and let people know where they ordered from along with the hashtag #TakeoutNYC.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Delivery people on bikes are keeping busy these days as folks order food to their homes.

“Business has been OK, better than we’ve expected with so many restrictions,” said Mike Bergmann, owner of and chef at Corner Slice. “And our staff we’ve been able to continue to employ, I haven’t had to lay anyone off. We’ve reduced hours and schedules, but we’ve been one of the real lucky ones. I don’t know many other people with our story.”

Corner Slice is located in Gotham West Market, a food hall on Manhattan’s West Side.

“Anyone who was newer and wasn’t established or trying delivery for the fist time, I mean, some of the other places in here closed, so they’re down 100 percent. Some are down 50 percent, some are down 30,” Bergmann told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

He says at Gotham West, they put tape on the floor to mark out spacing. There’s an extra table in front of the order counters to keep six feet of distances, and the doors are open so no one has to touch them.

A usually busy Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen now has fewer people and even fewer open restaurants.

“We ordered a couple of empanadas and two frozen margaritas,” said one person who was walking to pick up takeout. “We live close by, so just a little air, go right back inside.”

Cheers to being able to order cocktails to go with your food now that the city eased those restrictions on restaurants and bars.

But while it seems like some restaurants are doing OK, most establishments are worried with no real end in sight.

Empanada Mama is open 24 hours under normal circumstances. Now with reduced hours, they say business is down 70%.

“It’s hard to understand if this is sustainable for the long term,” Bergmann said.

For now, the message is order from your local restaurants to support them during this time.

They also say to do so directly from the restaurant via its direct website or by calling them, rather than using third-party delivery services.

Also, be careful of ordering online from different delivery sites; some restaurants may still be listed as open, even if they’re not, so you could get stuck disputing a charge and waiting on food that never shows.