



— New Jersey now has 6,876 coronavirus cases, up 2,492 from just yesterday.

There are 19 new fatalities, for a statewide total of 81.

“The more you stay home, the slower the spread, and the flatter the curve gets,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “It’s going to take several weeks at least for us to begin seeing a real impact from the social distancing measures that we’ve put in place.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Testing sites at PNC Bank Arts and Bergen Community College will be accepting symptomatic health care workers and first responders only Saturday.

“The general public will not be able to access these sites this Saturday,” Murphy said, adding that the locations will also launch new schedules as of Sunday, collecting 500 samples from symptomatic people only. Every Saturday going forward, the PNC Bank Arts site will only test symptomatic health care workers and first responders.

Murphy said he was not planning on revisiting the decision to reopen schools until at least April 17.

Murphy said his major disaster declaration has been approved by President Donald Trump, which removes some bureaucratic barriers to assistance.

Murphy said 155,000 New Jersey residents filed for unemployment last week – 16 times the number that filed the week before. Murphy said there was an incredible need for workers, and that the number of job openings in the state had spiked to 35,000. Anyone interested in applying for such a job should click here.

Murphy said the state has asked 4.5 million N95 masks and 2,500 ventilators “and frankly everything in between: Masks, gowns, gloves, et cetera.”

Businesses and who have personal protective equipment that could be used by medical responders can do so by clicking here. Individuals who have PPE that they can donate can do so by clicking here.

The state currently has 18,433 acute care beds and 2,000 equipped for critical care. Murphy said New Jersey needs to increase capacity by about 2,400 beds.

Murphy said the state can reduce the shortfall by increasing capacity and reducing the need for beds.

State health officials are considering reopening closed hospitals and using college dorms, medical wards, nursing homes, and convention centers to expand hospital bed capacity.

They are currently working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to set up three field hospitals across the state:

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Army Corps of Engineers is also looking at building new wings on existing hospitals.

Murphy said he will “stay the course” with coronavirus restrictions if President Donald Trump tries to lift them prematurely.