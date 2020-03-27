Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Naval hospital ship is expected to start making its way to New York City tomorrow.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Naval hospital ship is expected to start making its way to New York City tomorrow.
The ship’s 1,000 beds will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients, freeing up space in local hospitals for those affected by the deadly virus.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How To Avoid Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Your Kids About Anxiety
- Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The USNS Comfort is traveling from Norfolk, Virginia and is expected to arrive Monday.
President Donald Trump agreed to send the ship to New York City back on March 18.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are scrambling to increase hospital capacity before the pandemic reaches its peak in the coming weeks.