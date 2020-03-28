Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says its chairman and CEO, Pat Foye, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The agency says Foye learned his diagnosis Saturday and is currently isolating at home.
Foye was last in the office on Wednesday, according to the MTA. They also say he was asymptomatic at the time.
“Pat’s top priority remains the health and safety of our customers and employees and ensuring New York’s healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel can get to and from work during this public health crisis,” the MTA said in a statement.
Earlier this week, two MTA employees died of complications from the coronavirus.
The Transport Workers Union said 61-year-old bus driver Oliver Cyrus and 49-year-old conductor Peter Petrassi died Thursday. Both men were MTA veterans with more than 20 years on the job.