



“The fact of the matter is people really aren’t traveling a whole lot,” Murphy said. “The fact of the matter is we are all in on flattening that curve, social distancing, as aggressive as any state in America. It will continue to be that way.”

“We are pounding the table morning, noon and night: Stay home, stay home, stay home. So if there’s another message point we can add to that we’re happy to add to that, but we want folks to stay home and flatten this curve and break the back of this virus,” Murphy said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“If we think within New Jersey there are stronger steps we can take, we consider them regularly, and we will take them,” he added.

Murphy said the increase in positive cases of coronavirus doesn’t reflect the full impact yet of social distancing measures the state has mandated.

“Remember, the tests that we’re getting back yesterday, maybe as much as a week or so since the specimen was collected. So we’re not yet seeing the numbers from the most dramatic steps we’ve taken on social distancing. We probably won’t see that for another week or so,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New Jersey hospitals remain “way short, we have a long way to go” in terms of medical equipment, Murphy said.

“I’d say moreso the big headline for us right now are ventilators. We had a very specific conversation with the white house last night about ventilators. That’s our number one ask, it’s our number one need, and that’s the one that we’re focused most on right now,” he said.