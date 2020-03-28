



— President Donald Trump says he could implement a short-term quarantine in the New York metropolitan area, calling it a “hot spot” for the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on a tri-state area quarantine could come from the White House as soon as Saturday evening, although it isn’t clear whether the federal government has the power to impose such restrictions on states.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Trump made the bombshell announcement first at the White House on Saturday morning, then again in Virginia as he was preparing to send off the naval hospital ship Comfort to New York.

He said many people, including Florida’s governor, have asked him to look into the idea.

He also mentioned the enforceable quarantine would not affect truckers or trade.

“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot. New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantine. I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it, but there is a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine. Short-term, two weeks on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut,” Trump said.

CBS2 has reached out to all three governors for reaction.

When asked at a press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seemed like he was taken aback by the suggestion.

Cuomo said he didn’t “like the sound of it” and the issue had not come up in a conversation he had with Trump earlier Saturday.

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey said he also had not been consulted.

Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut said he did not believe a federally mandated quarantine would be necessary.